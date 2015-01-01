Abstract

Research indicates that heuristic cues and stereotypical assumptions influence receivers' judgment about rape, although cross-cultural knowledge about the relationship remains elusive. Using a convenience sample of 699 respondents from the U.S., South Africa, Ghana, and Nigeria, the present study examined the relationship between gender stereotypes and beliefs and believability of rape.



RESULTS suggested that being male and beliefs about sexual submissiveness of women were associated with endorsement of a "she lied" myth. Country moderated the relation between emotional and sexual stereotypes and believability of rape. For respondents in South Africa and Nigeria, high endorsement of emotional stereotypes about women was related to greater endorsement of the myth that the female victim lied about rape; however, for respondents in the U.S., there was a much smaller difference in endorsement of the myth between low and high endorsement of emotional stereotypes. Similarly, for respondents in Nigeria, high endorsement of sexual stereotypes about men was related to greater endorsement of the "she lied" myth; however, for respondents in the U.S. and South Africa, there was a much smaller difference in endorsement of the myth between low and high endorsement of sexual stereotypes.



FINDINGS highlight the effects of generalized view of women on judgment about rape and reinforce the realization that gender-sensitive policy and programs and cultural reorientation might help shift the focus from sexual superiority of men and male ownership of female sexuality to sexual rights and privacy of women. Implications of findings and recommendations for future research are discussed.

Language: en