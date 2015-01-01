Abstract

OBJECTIVE With the goal of guiding acute management of associated injuries motorcycle trauma patients, this study aims to identify patterns of associated injuries after motorcycle collisions using exploratory factor analysis.



METHODS We conducted a retrospective review at a Level 1 trauma center of all patients who presented after motorcycle collisions resulting in trauma system activations between July 2, 2002 and December 31, 2013. We performed exploratory factor analysis on this dataset to identify sets of injuries that cluster together.



RESULTS We identified 1,050 patients who presented for trauma after a motorcycle collision. These patients had 3,101 injuries, including 1,694 fractures. Using exploratory factor analysis, we developed a model with four latent factors that explained approximately half of the variance in injuries. These factors were defined by: head and cervical spine injuries; extremity injuries; abdomen, pelvis and upper extremity injuries; and shoulder girdle and thorax injuries. We also found a novel injury pattern relationship between forearm shaft/wrist and lower extremity injuries.



CONCLUSIONS Motorcycle trauma results in distinct clusters of associated injuries likely due to common motorcycle collision patterns, most notably a novel relationship between forearm shaft/wrist and lower extremity injuries that merits further exploration, and could play a role during secondary survey.

