Journal Article

Citation

Mitchell RJ, Harris IA, Balogh ZJ, Curtis K, Burns B, Seppelt I, Brown J, Sarrami P, Singh H, Levesque JF, Dinh M. Eur. J. Trauma Emerg. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00068-021-01837-3

PMID

34792610

Abstract

PURPOSE: To describe the characteristics of major injury and identify determinants of long-term unplanned readmission and mortality after self-inflicted and non-self-inflicted injury to inform potential readmission screening.

METHOD: A retrospective cohort study of 11,269 individuals aged ≥ 15 years hospitalised for a major injury during 2013-2017 in New South Wales, Australia. Unplanned readmission and mortality up to 27-month post-injury were examined. Logistic regression was used to examine predictors of unplanned readmission.

RESULTS: During the 27-month follow-up, 2700 (24.8%) individuals with non-self-inflicted and 98 (26.1%) with self-inflicted injuries had an unplanned readmission. Individuals with an anxiety-related disorder and a non-self-inflicted injury who were discharged home were three times more likely (OR: 3.27; 95%CI 2.28-4.69) or if they were discharged to a psychiatric facility were four times more likely (OR: 4.11; 95%CI 1.07-15.80) to be readmitted. Compared to individuals aged 15-24 years, individuals aged ≥ 65 years were 3 times more likely to be readmitted (OR 3.12; 95%CI 2.62-3.70). Individuals with one (OR 1.60; 95%CI 1.39-1.84) or ≥ 2 (OR 1.88; 95%CI 1.52-2.32) comorbidities, or who had a drug-related dependence (OR 1.88; 95%CI 1.52-2.31) were more likely to be readmitted. The post-discharge age-adjusted mortality rate following a self-inflicted injury (35.6%; 95%CI 29.9-41.8) was higher than for individuals with a non-self-inflicted injury (11.0%; 95%CI 10.4-11.8).

CONCLUSIONS: Unplanned readmission after injury is associated with injury intent, age, and comorbid health. Screening for anxiety and drug-related dependence after major injury, accompanied by service referrals and post-discharge follow-up, has potential to prevent readmission.


Language: en

Keywords

Injury; Mortality; Self-harm; Readmission

