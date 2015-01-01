SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Phalp L, Corcoran R, Eames C, Naik A. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00207640211057712

PMID

34791918

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The risk of suicide for agricultural workers in parts of the United Kingdom (UK) is almost twice the national average. Existing literature has suggested that adverse farming events, where failure is determined by uncontrollable and unpredictable forces, may be to blame. Yet, the impact of such events on farmer suicidality has not been explicitly explored. AIMS: The present paper therefore aimed to investigate the relationship between adverse farming events and suicidal ideation in farmers.

METHODS: A cross-sectional questionnaire battery was disseminated between July 2018 and February 2019, and completed by 170 adult farmers.

RESULTS: Over a 12-month period, 88.8% reported that they had experienced an adverse farming event and 32.9% said that they had experienced suicidal thoughts. Correlational analysis revealed a relationship between these variables.

CONCLUSIONS: The high prevalence of suicidal ideation within farmers demonstrates a critical need for intervention. Likewise, the prevalence of adverse farming events suggests that interventions need to be appropriately tailored, with greater understanding about the impact of such events on the mental wellbeing of farmers.


Language: en

Keywords

Farmers; suicide; adverse events; suicidal ideation; agriculture

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print