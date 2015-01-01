Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Major trauma is the leading non-pregnancy-related cause of maternal and fetal deaths. In particular, traffic accidents account for the majority of accident causes and present the highest mortality for the mother and fetus. Seat belt use has reduced mortality rates for both the mother and the unborn child, however, certain potential patterns of injury occur due to the restraining mechanical forces of the worn seat belts on the body. Since life-threatening injuries in pregnancy are nevertheless rare, trauma care of pregnant women continues to be an exceptional situation and a particularly stressful situation for the attending physicians, including the fact that two lives are potentially at stake. CASE REPORT: In this article, we report on a patient in the 37th week of pregnancy who was involved in a high-speed trauma as a front passenger of a car. Initially awake as well as responsive and hemodynamically stable, the patient's condition deteriorated on the way to the emergency room (ER). On arrival in the ER, according to the Advanced Trauma Life Support concept, interdisciplinary consensus had to be reached between the departments involved regarding further diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. With the knowledge of the special anatomical and physiological changes in the context of pregnancy, both the mother and the child could be stabilized in order to subsequently gain further important information about the present injury pattern during the performed diagnostics and finally to be able to adequately treat the trauma sequelae.



CONCLUSION: Because the care of traumatic life-threatening injuries in pregnancy is rare overall, it poses a special challenge for the attending trauma team in the ER. In order to avert the fatal fate of both the mother and the unborn child, a structured, symptom and patient-oriented interdisciplinary approach is indispensable, especially in these exceptional situations, in order to achieve the best possible outcome for those affected.

