Abstract

BACKGROUND: Physiotherapy plays an important role in fall prevention, and is a science- and evidence-based profession that is constantly undergoing development. Currently, the possibility of digital fall prevention is being explored; however, the perception of physiotherapists (PTs) toward a digital approach is still a sparsely investigated topic.



PURPOSE: This study aimed to explore the PT's experiences with a fall prevention exercise program used in their daily work and their thoughts regarding the use of digital support in this context.



METHODS: Discussions were held in two focus groups with seven PTs (age: 26-48 years). A qualitative content analysis was performed.



RESULTS: We identified two main categories: 1) The importance of evidence-based fall prevention exercise; and 2) Transition toward a digital fall prevention exercise approach. The participants expressed that they had time- and resource-related limitations affecting evidence-based work and adherence to fall prevention exercise programs. They stated that education and management support were required.



CONCLUSION: There is a need for fall prevention exercise to be evidence-based and prioritized in physiotherapy. The study results provide insights into the lack of adherence to fall prevention exercise programs and highlighted the need for a transition toward working digitally in the future.

