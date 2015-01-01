SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ostrovskaya IV, Allakhverdiyeva FA, Kamynina NN. Probl. Sotsialnoi Gig. Istor. Med. 2021; 29(Special Issue): 1368-1373.

(Copyright © 2021, Medit︠s︡ina)

10.32687/0869-866X-2021-29-s2-1368-1373

34792891

The article is devoted to the results of a study of the problems of nursing staff performance maintenance in connection with aggressive behavior of patients. We studied the opinions of 413 nurses concerning the aggressive behavior of patients in medical organizations of the Central Federal District. The paper reveals the problems of patient aggression and its interaction with nursing staff productivity.


Language: ru

aggression; aggressive behavior; aggressiveness; frustration; staff productivity

