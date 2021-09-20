Abstract

Correction for "The emotional and mental health impact of the murder of George Floyd on the US population," by Johannes C. Eichstaedt, Garrick T. Sherman, Salvatore Giorgi, Steven O. Roberts, Megan E. Reynolds, Lyle H. Ungar, and Sharath Chandra Guntuku, which published September 20, 2021; 10.1073/pnas.2109139118 (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 118, e2109139118).



The authors note that Fig. 3 appeared incorrectly. Specifically, the main comparison for anxiety in panel B showed four significance stars. The correct level is one star, representing a P value of 0.011, as given in Fig. S10 in the SI Appendix. The corrected figure and its legend appear below. The online version has been corrected.

Language: en