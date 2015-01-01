|
Giacco D, Kirkbride JB, Ermakova AO, Webber M, Xanthopoulou P, Priebe S. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
34791516
PURPOSE: People with psychosis are vulnerable to social isolation, which is associated with worse clinical outcomes. In general populations, people living in areas with higher population density have more social contacts, while those living in more socially deprived and fragmented areas are less satisfied with their relationships. We assessed whether and how neighbourhood factors are associated with social contacts and satisfaction with friendships for people with psychosis.
Population density; Schizophrenia; Social deprivation; Social fragmentation; Social isolation