Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Black Americans who consume alcohol experience worse alcohol-related outcomes. Thus, identifying psycho-sociocultural factors that play a role in hazardous drinking among Black individuals is vital to informing prevention and treatment efforts to reduce these disparities. Racial discrimination is related to hazardous drinking among Black adults, suggesting that some may drink (and continue to drink despite drinking-related problems) to alleviate negative affect (e.g., depression, anxiety) associated with discrimination. Yet, despite the social nature of both racial discrimination and drinking, no known research has examined the role of social anxiety in the relations among racial discrimination experiences and hazardous drinking.



METHOD: Participants were 164 Black current drinking undergraduates.



RESULTS: Racial discrimination was significantly, positively correlated with hazardous drinking, depression, and social anxiety. Discrimination was indirectly related to hazardous drinking via social anxiety, but not depression. Further, discrimination was indirectly related to hazardous drinking via social anxiety alone and via the sequential effects of social anxiety and drinking to cope, but not via coping motives alone. It was also related to hazardous drinking via the sequential effects of depression and drinking to cope but not depression alone. Alternative model testing indicated that social anxiety was not related to hazardous drinking via discrimination, strengthening confidence in directionality of proposed relations.



CONCLUSIONS: Negative affect (social anxiety, depression) appears to be related to hazardous drinking among those who experience more discrimination due in part to drinking to cope. Social anxiety plays an important role in the relation between discrimination and hazardous drinking among Black adults.

Language: en