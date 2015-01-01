Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injuries contribute to morbidity and mortality in children. This study was carried out to describe the pattern of childhood injuries and associated risk factors in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.



METHODS: This case control study was conducted in six selected health facilities in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Data were collected using a structured questionnaire. Cases and controls were children below 18 years who had suffered injuries and those without injury associated condition respectively.



RESULTS: A total of 492 cases and 492 controls were included in the study, falls (32%), burns (26%), Road Traffic Injuries (14%) and cuts (10%) were the major types of injuries identified. Younger parents/guardians {Adjusted odds ratio (AOR)= 1.4; 95% CI: 1.4 -3.6}, more than six people in the same house (AOR= 1.8; 95% CI: 1.3-2.6), more than three children in the house {AOR= 1.4; 95% CI (1.0-2.0)}, absence of parent/guardian at time of injury occurrence (AOR= 1.6; 95% CI: 1.1-2.3), middle socio-economic (AOR=1.6; 95%CI: 1.1-2.4) and low socio-economic status (AOR= 1.5; 95% CI: 1.0-2.1) were independent risk factors for childhood injury.



CONCLUSION: Falls, burns and road traffic injuries were the main injury types in this study. Inadequate supervision, overcrowding, lower socio-economic status and low maternal age were significant risk factors for childhood injuries.

