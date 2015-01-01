SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Brachini G, Cirillo B, Sapienza P, Lapolla P, Meneghini S, Simonelli L, Mingoli A. Ann. Ital. Chir. 2021; 92: 518-520.

(Copyright © 2021, Casa Editrice Licinio Cappelli)

34795113

We report the case of a patient who presented after a motorcycle accident a grade IV kidney lesion primarily treated with a NOM, which failed. We discuss the possibility at admission to select a subgroup of patients with a high grade (IV and V) kidney trauma in whom NOM might fail. KEY WORDS: Kidney Trauma, High grade renal trauma, Non operative management.


Language: en
