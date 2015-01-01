Abstract

There is evidence indicating that people are more likely to take risks when they are sleep-deprived than during resting wakefulness (RW). The ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC) could have a crucial psychophysiological role in this phenomenon. However, the intrinsic patterns of functional organization of the human vmPFC and their relationship with risk-taking during sleep deprivation (SD) are unclear. This study investigated the relationship between functional connectivity in the vmPFC and cerebral cortex and the risk-taking tendency after SD. The study participants were 21 healthy college students who underwent functional magnetic resonance imaging twice in the resting state, once during RW and once after 36h of SD. The vmPFC was analyzed bilaterally for functional connectivity between the regions of interest. Correlation analysis was performed to evaluate changes in functional connectivity between the vmPFC and the cerebral cortex and risk-taking before and after SD. A single night of SD produced a definite deficit in functional connectivity between the vmPFC and thalamus bilaterally and an increase in functional connectivity between the vmPFC and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (dlPFC) and the parietal lobe. We also found that the likelihood of risk-taking was positively correlated with increased functional connectivity between the vmPFC and dlPFC and negatively correlated with decreased functional connectivity between the vmPFC and thalamus bilaterally. These results demonstrate that lack of sleep substantially impairs functional connectivity between the vmPFC and the cerebral cortex, which in turn predicts the risk-taking behavior found after SD.

Language: en