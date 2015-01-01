Abstract

BACKGROUND: Schools are a potential stressor for adolescents and may contribute to emergency hospital admissions. AIMS: We describe rates of stress-related presentations (SRPs) among school-aged adolescents (11-17 years) during school terms and holidays, and explore differences by age and gender.



METHOD: Using national administrative hospital data, we defined an SRP as an emergency hospital admission with a primary diagnosis related to pain, psychosomatic symptoms (e.g. fatigue) or mental health problems, or with self-harm indicated in any diagnostic position. We estimated incidence rate ratios for weekly SRPs in term time versus holidays from 2014-2015 to 2017-2018, using negative binomial regression models, stratified by age and gender. We estimated the cumulative incidence of any SRP between 11 and 17 years by analysing prior hospital admission histories of adolescents with an SRP in 2017-2018.



RESULTS: Over the 4-year study period, 305 491 SRPs in 171 013 school-aged adolescents accounted for 31% of emergency admissions for this group. SRPs were predominantly for mental health problems or self-harm (38%), or pain (35%). Weekly admission rates for SRPs were higher in term time than holidays for all ages (age-specific incidence rate ratios were 1.15-1.49 for girls and 1.08-1.60 for boys). Rates were highest for girls aged 14 and 15 years. The estimated cumulative incidence of any SRP between 11 and 17 years was 7.9% for girls and 4.1% for boys.



CONCLUSIONS: Hospital admissions for SRPs are common among adolescents, affecting around two girls and one boy in every classroom. Higher rates in term time than holidays suggest that school factors may contribute.

Language: en