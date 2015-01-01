|
Shah N, Walker IF, Naik Y, Rajan S, O'Hagan K, Black M, Cartwright C, Tillmann T, Pearce-Smith N, Stansfield J. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e2118.
34794401
BACKGROUND: Social circumstances in which people live and work impact the population's mental health. We aimed to synthesise evidence identifying effective interventions and policies that influence the social determinants of mental health at national or scaled population level. We searched five databases (Cochrane Library, Global Health, MEDLINE, EMBASE and PsycINFO) between Jan 1st 2000 and July 23rd 2019 to identify systematic reviews of population-level interventions or policies addressing a recognised social determinant of mental health and collected mental health outcomes. There were no restrictions on country, sub-population or age. A narrative overview of results is provided. Quality assessment was conducted using Assessment of Multiple Systematic Reviews (AMSTAR 2). This study was registered on PROSPERO (CRD42019140198).
Public health; Intervention; Mental health; Population health; Health policy; Public mental health; Social determinants