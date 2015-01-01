Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injury is a leading health burden in children yet relatively little is reported about the contemporary risks they face. Current national registry data may under-represent the true burden of injury to children. We aim to analyse contemporary patterns of paediatric trauma and identify current factors putting children at risk of injury.



METHODS: A 3-month prospective multicentre cohort evaluation of injured children across the London Major Trauma System was performed. All children receiving a trauma team activation; meeting National Institute for Health and Care Excellence CT head criteria; or admitted/transferred out due to trauma were included. Data were collected on demographics, mechanism and location of injury, and body region injured. The primary outcome was in-hospital mortality and secondary outcome was safeguarding concerns.



RESULTS: 659 children were included. Young children were more likely to be injured at home (0-5 years old: 70.8%, n=167 vs adolescents: 15.6%, n=31). Adolescents were more likely to be injured in the street (42.7%, n=85). Head trauma caused over half of injuries in 0-5 years old (51.9%, n=121). Falls were common and increasingly prevalent in younger children, causing 56.6% (n=372) of injuries. In adolescents, penetrating violence caused more than one in five injuries (21.9%, n=50). Most injured children survived (99.8%, n=658), however, one in four (26.1%, n=172) had safeguarding concerns and a quarter of adolescents had police, third sector or external agency involvement (23.2%, n=53).



CONCLUSIONS: This study describes modern-day paediatric trauma and highlights the variance in injury patterns in young children and adolescents. Importantly, it highlights differences in actual rates of injuries compared with those reported from current national registry data. We must understand real risks facing 21st century children to effectively safeguard future generations. The results provide an opportunity to reassess the current approach to injury prevention, child and adolescent safeguarding, and public health campaigns for child safety.

Language: en