Abstract

Cannabis is the most frequently used illegal psychoactive substance by older adults. With population aging, legalization and medicalization of cannabis, and changes in perceptions of older adults toward its use, recreational and medical cannabis use/misuse is on the rise in seniors. Although there are solid data related to the adverse events of cannabis in older adults, efficacy data are lacking. Older adults are at increased risk of developing cannabis use disorder alongside other medical and psychiatric comorbidities. We review the benefits and risks associated with cannabis use, and screening and management strategies for cannabis use disorder in older adults.

