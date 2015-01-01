|
Lutwama GW, Kok M, Jacobs E. Confl. Health 2021; 15(1): e82.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
34794466
BACKGROUND: Community health workers (CHWs) are crucial for increasing access to health services to communities. Due to decades of conflict and under-funding, access to health care in South Sudan remains severely limited. To improve equitable access to healthcare, the government has introduced "the Boma Health Initiative (BHI)", a strategy to harmonise community health programmes across the country. In order to scale up the BHI, it is necessary to assess the recent CHW programmes and draw lessons for future implementation. This study aimed to explore the characteristics, barriers, and facilitators to the implementation of CHW interventions in South Sudan between 2011 and 2019.
Language: en
Boma health initiative; Boma health worker; Community health worker; Conflict-affected; Health pooled fund; South Sudan