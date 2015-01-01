|
Citation
Delaney SW, Cortes Hidalgo AP, White T, Haneuse S, Ressler KJ, Tiemeier H, Kubzansky LD. Dev. Cogn. Neurosci. 2021; 52: e101033.
DOI
PMID
34798541
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Neurodevelopmental studies of childhood adversity often define threatening experiences as those involving harm or the threat of harm. Whether effects differ between experiences involving harm ("physical attack") versus the threat of harm alone ("threatened violence") remains underexplored. We hypothesized that while both types of experiences would be associated with smaller preadolescent global and corticolimbic brain volumes, associations with physical attack would be greater.
Keywords
Exposure to violence; Adverse childhood experiences; Social environment; Child development; Gray matter