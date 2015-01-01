SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ignatova D, Krasteva K, Akabalieva K, Alexiev S. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/eip.13254

34796667

AIM: This report aims to illustrate the possibility of an acute onset of psychosis after COVID-19 infection in a patient without previous history of psychiatric disorders and to highlight the need for early screening and intervention in such cases.

METHODS: Clinical presentation of a case, followed by clinical discussion and literature review of the effect of the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and its impact on mental health in terms of neuropsychiatric conditions.

RESULTS: We present a case of acute and transient psychotic disorder following complete recovery of COVID-19 bilateral pneumonia. The patient has no prior psychiatric history and presents with acute onset, disorganized behaviour, Cotard's delusion and a potentially high risk of psychotic homicide and suicide.

CONCLUSION: Early intervention and treatment with antipsychotic medication are of crucial importance for the effective treatment and complete recovery of these patients.


coronavirus SARS-CoV-2; Cotard's syndrome; first-onset psychosis; post-COVID-19 psychosis

