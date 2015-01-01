|
Ignatova D, Krasteva K, Akabalieva K, Alexiev S. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34796667
AIM: This report aims to illustrate the possibility of an acute onset of psychosis after COVID-19 infection in a patient without previous history of psychiatric disorders and to highlight the need for early screening and intervention in such cases.
coronavirus SARS-CoV-2; Cotard's syndrome; first-onset psychosis; post-COVID-19 psychosis