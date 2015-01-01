Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Air bag deployment after high velocity trauma has been associated with burn injuries. So, we aimed to present a clinical case report associated with air bag deployment experienced by the author himself. CASE PRESENTATION: The author was driving a hatchback car which collided head on with the high speeding vehicle from opposite direction. He sustained a burn injury around 4 × 3 cm in size in the flexor aspect of right forearm involving epidermis and some part of dermis which was superficial partial thickness in nature when the air bag deployment was observed at both the sides. Burn injury was healed with topical antibiotics and regular dressings with no any complications.



DISCUSSION: Air bag deployment has always been a safety measures for the road traffic injuries but the safety comes with a cost. It has been associated with burn injuries, especially chemical induced, thermal and frictional burns. Timely diagnosis of type of burn and intervention is required in order to minimize complications associated with burns.



CONCLUSION: Though burn injuries associated with air bag deployment cause less harm or complications, the companies making such commodities should explore the further options in order to develop burn injury free vehicle safety.

