|
Citation
|
Subedi N, Baral S, Paudel S, Poudel S. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2021; 89: e106591.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34798551
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Air bag deployment after high velocity trauma has been associated with burn injuries. So, we aimed to present a clinical case report associated with air bag deployment experienced by the author himself. CASE PRESENTATION: The author was driving a hatchback car which collided head on with the high speeding vehicle from opposite direction. He sustained a burn injury around 4 × 3 cm in size in the flexor aspect of right forearm involving epidermis and some part of dermis which was superficial partial thickness in nature when the air bag deployment was observed at both the sides. Burn injury was healed with topical antibiotics and regular dressings with no any complications.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Burn; Air bag deployment; Case report