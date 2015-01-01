Abstract

AIM: To describe and synthesize evidence for champions of domestic violence practice improvement in healthcare and highlight implications for leadership and nurse management.



BACKGROUND: Globally, healthcare leaders have been tasked with improving service responses to domestic violence. Evidencing the role of champions, and how managers may harness champions in improving responses to domestic violence, is an important factor in successfully leading change in this field. EVALUATION: A scoping review was conducted using four electronic databases (Proquest, PubMed, Medline and PsycINFO). KEY ISSUES: Eleven studies were included. Champion characteristics, roles, and factors influencing their impact were distilled. Barriers to the success of champions were identified as were four aspects of the champion role: mentor and expert advice; communication and engagement; strategic advocacy, coordination and project leadership; personal and emotional support.



CONCLUSIONS: The review highlighted that champions involved in domestic violence project implementation have unique aspect to their role, along with characteristics reported in the broader champion literature. As an emerging field, there is evidence that domestic violence champions play an important role in mentoring and supporting healthcare workers to effectively change their practice. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: Nurse managers and leaders need to understand the champion construct and the roles that champions enact to generate domestic violence and abuse system and practice change. Further research is required to provide guidance.

Language: en