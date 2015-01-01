SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ghavami V, Kokabi Saghi F, Asghari A, Shabanikiya H. J. Nurs. Scholarsh. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing)

10.1111/jnu.12746

34796603

PURPOSE: To identify the predictors of nurses' presence at hospitals at the time of three types of disasters.

DESIGN: This cross-sectional study was performed using a researcher-generated questionnaire.

METHODS: This study was performed on 350 nurses of five public hospitals. Data was collected using a questionnaire in which the respondents were asked about their decisions on reporting for work in the event of three scenarios: epidemic of an unknown contagious respiratory disease, earthquake, and flood. Multiple logistic regression was used to analyze the data.

FINDINGS: The four predictors of nurses reporting for work include receiving trainings on disasters, and concerns on the non-compensation for providing services following the disaster, concerns about family safety and workplace safety.

CONCLUSION: Although slightly different factors affect the willingness of participants to report for work in each scenario, they can be put in two main categories; namely as personal and impersonal. Devising a family disaster plan and providing educational programs on self-care are two main strategies to increase the chances of presence at work following disasters. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: The presence of more nurses in the hospital at the time of disasters can significantly improve the quality of care, and clinical outcomes of patients and disaster victims.


Language: en

diaster response; instrument development; quantitative methodology; statistics; working conditions

