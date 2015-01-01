Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Nurses often work in the community with adolescents who self-harm. There is a lack of qualitative research exploring nurses' experiences of working with adolescents who self-harm.



AIM: This study aimed to gain an understanding of community nurses' experiences of working with adolescents who self-harm.



METHOD: Ten semi-structured interviews were conducted with registered nurses working in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in the United Kingdom (UK).



RESULTS: Data was analysed using Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis (IPA). Two superordinate themes were identified, each consisting of two subordinate themes: personal and professional conflicts, describing interpersonal and intrapersonal conflicts the nurses experienced working with adolescents who self-harm and the systems around them, and personal and professional development, outlining processes of management of conflicts and development.



DISCUSSION: Nurses feel conflicted about working with adolescents who self-harm within the context of working with systems surrounding the adolescent. They report positive experiences, which they use to reframe their experiences and feelings of shame as a result of their emotional responses, self-care behaviours and personal and professional boundaries. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Nurses working with adolescents who self-harm would benefit from training, reflective practice and self-care. CAMHS managers should encourage and invest in these areas.

