Citation
Mayfield CA, Siegal R, Herring M, Campbell T, Clark CL, Langhinrichsen-Rohling J. J. Public Health Manag. Pract. 2022; 28(Suppl 1): S43-S53.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
34797260
Abstract
CONTEXT: Community violence is a public health problem that erodes social infrastructure. Structural racism contributes to the disparate concentration of violence in communities of color. In Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, increasing trends in community violence show racial and geographic disparities that emphasize the need for cross-sector, data-driven approaches to program and policy change. Cross-sector collaborations are challenged by data sharing barriers that hinder implementation. PROGRAM: In response to community advocacy, Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) launched a Community Violence Prevention Plan with evidence-based programming. The Cure Violence (CV) model, a public health approach to disrupting violence through equitable resource provision, network building, and changing norms, was implemented at the community level. The Health Alliance for Violence Intervention (HAVI) model, a hospital-based screening and case management intervention for victims of violence, was implemented at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, the region's only level I trauma center.
Language: en