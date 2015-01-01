Abstract

BACKGROUND: Asthma is a chronic disease associated with risk of depression and suicidal events. The present study estimated the frequency of depression, suicidal motivation (SM) and suicidal ideation (SI) and identified clinical and psychosocial factors associated with these outcomes among individuals with asthma.



METHODS: Cross-sectional study of a non-probabilistic sample of 1,358 adults with asthma and controls without asthma. Asthma severity and asthma control were assessed by a physician according to WHO (2009) and GINA (2012) criteria. Depression, SM and SI were screened by Beck Depression Inventory (BDI). Psychosocial factors were evaluated by a Community Violence Questionnaire, a Social Support Scale, a Stress Perceived Scale and a Resilience Scale. Chi-Square Test, and logistic regression models were performed to evaluate association between variables and outcomes.



RESULTS: Among all participants, 222 (16.30%) had depression, 331 (24.40%) SM and 73 (5.40%) SI. There were 138 (12.10%) individuals with mild depression and SM, and 14 (1.20%) with mild depression and SI. After adjustment, severe asthma (SA) increased the chance of depression by 53.00% whereas mild to moderate asthma (MMA) increased by eleven-fold the likelihood of SI. Perception of low social support increased the chance of depression (OR 3.59; 95% CI, 2.44-5.28) and low resilience by (OR 2.96; 95% CI, 2.00-4.38); distress increased the odds of SM by 37.00%, and low affective support perception raised the likelihood of SI by (OR 6.82; 95% CI, 1.94-2.90).



CONCLUSIONS: Asthma, whether mild to moderate or severe, increased the chance of depression and SI. It is noteworthy that individuals with mild depression and MMA are at greater risk for SM and SI. Among the psychosocial variables, perception of low social support and low resilience were the variables associated with depression; distress impacted on SM, and the perception of low affective support raised the chance of SI.

Language: en