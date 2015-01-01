|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: As healthcare continues to shift from hospitals to community settings, it is vital to prepare nursing students for community-based care, including home health. DESIGN AND OBJECTIVES: This exploratory descriptive qualitative study examined students' experiences with a home health escape room and their perceptions of how the experience affected their learning.
Simulation; Community health; Escape room; Home health; Prelicensure nursing education