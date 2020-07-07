Abstract

Due to combined health and economic effects, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic may increase US suicide rates.1 Previous epidemics may have increased suicide rates in some countries, such as Hong Kong (severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic) and Taiwan (influenza pandemic: 1918-1920).2,3 However, Pirkis et al4 analyzed the early impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global suicide rates, finding that suicide rates in 21 countries (16 high income and 5 upper-middle income) have either been stable or reduced. Within the United States, this study4 specifically found that California, Illinois, and Texas (4 counties) had reduced suicide rates, while Louisiana and New Jersey had stable suicide rates. The National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) recently released provisional US mortality data for 2020, which estimated a 17.7% increase in overall mortality, but a 5.6% decline in US suicide rates compared to 2019 (reduced from 47,511 to 44,834 suicides).5 As context, Durkheim historically identified that major crises are often associated with a reduction in suicides, because great upheavals in society, like great popular wars, sharpen collective feelings, stimulate the party spirit and the national one and by concentrating activities towards a single end, achieve at least for a time, a greater integration of society.6(p208)



Despite these encouraging findings, there are early signs that the pandemic may disproportionately impact suicide rates among Black and other vulnerable populations in the United States, since they are more affected by the health and socioeconomic effects of COVID-19.7 There were significant racial differences in suicide mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic between Black and White populations in Maryland. Overall suicide mortality in Maryland declined by 16% between January 1 and July 7, 2020, compared to the equivalent 2017-2019 time frame, due to reduced suicide mortality for White residents by 24%, while Black residents experienced a 6% increase...

Language: en