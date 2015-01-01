Abstract

Schizoid personality disorder (SZPD) is a Cluster A personality disorder whose essential feature is a lifelong pattern of detachment from social relationships and a restricted range of emotional expression. Although SZPD has been in every edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, empirical research on this disorder is actually limited, due to the fact that SZPD is rarely encountered in clinical settings. In fact, individuals with SZPD rarely present for treatment, as their isolation is often ego-syntonic; therefore, the prevalence of SZPD is not clearly established. Suicide ideation may be a running theme for individuals with SZPD. However, suicidality in SZPD is actually an underestimated topic. Aiming to draw more attention to this underestimated issue, with this paper the authors intend to provide a list of studies on suicidality in individuals with SZPD or traits, in the form of a clinical mini-review. Reported studies show that an underlying SZPD, or the presence of schizoid traits too, appear to be definitely a major risk factor for completed suicide and serious suicide attempts. This maladaptive personality disorder seems to not allow the individual to ask for help and to deny him the comforts of intimacy. Therefore, clinicians should be aware that schizoid traits suchs as solitary lifestyle, loneliness, emotional detachment, and impaired communication ability, are features associated with a vulnerability to suicidal behavior. We recommend the clinical assessment of this symptoms' constellation, in order to address patients with SZPD to most proper treatment.

