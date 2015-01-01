Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Neurocognitive impairments and psychological distress are among the most common difficulties experienced by children treated for cancer. Elevated rates of suicidal ideation (SI) are documented among cancer survivors, and a link between neurocognitive deficits and SI is evident, yet the relationship between SI and pediatric cancer-related neurocognitive effects has not yet been studied. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: Participants were 166 pediatric cancer patients (57.8% Brain Tumor, 31.3% leukemia, 10.8% other cancers) aged 6-23 (M = 11.57, SD = 3.82; 45.8% female) referred for neuropsychological surveillance. SI prevalence was measured by parent, teacher, or patient endorsement of self-harm related items on informant-report measures (e.g., the Child Behavior Checklist). Executive functioning (Behavior Rating Inventory of Executive Function), ADHD symptoms (ADHD Rating Scale), and performance-based measures were compared between those with SI and those without.



RESULTS: 17.5% of pediatric cancer patients experienced SI, of which 44.7% had self-endorsement only, 58.5% parent-endorsement only, 20.6% teacher-endorsement only, and 24.1% had two endorsements. Those with SI had significantly greater impairments in global executive composite scores by both parent- and teacher-report (ps < 0.05). Parents of children with SI endorsed significantly more inattention symptoms (M = 6.10, SD = 15.48) than those without SI (M = 50.56, SD = 8.70; p < 0.01), but hyperactivity symptoms did not differ. Intellectual and executive function performance did not differ between those with and without SI (ps > 0.1).



CONCLUSIONS: An elevated number of children treated for cancer experience SI and related neurocognitive problems. Screening for SI and further assessment of the connection between executive functioning and SI in pediatric cancer populations is needed.

