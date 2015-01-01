|
Citation
|
Sharkey CM, Hardy KK, Gioia A, Weisman H, Walsh K. Psychooncology 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34797956
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Neurocognitive impairments and psychological distress are among the most common difficulties experienced by children treated for cancer. Elevated rates of suicidal ideation (SI) are documented among cancer survivors, and a link between neurocognitive deficits and SI is evident, yet the relationship between SI and pediatric cancer-related neurocognitive effects has not yet been studied. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: Participants were 166 pediatric cancer patients (57.8% Brain Tumor, 31.3% leukemia, 10.8% other cancers) aged 6-23 (M = 11.57, SD = 3.82; 45.8% female) referred for neuropsychological surveillance. SI prevalence was measured by parent, teacher, or patient endorsement of self-harm related items on informant-report measures (e.g., the Child Behavior Checklist). Executive functioning (Behavior Rating Inventory of Executive Function), ADHD symptoms (ADHD Rating Scale), and performance-based measures were compared between those with SI and those without.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
pediatric; suicidal ideation; executive functioning; cancer; neurocognitive; psycho-oncology