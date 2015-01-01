|
Citation
|
Sadanand A, Rangiah S, Chetty R. S. Afr. Fam. Pract. (2004) 2021; 63(1): e1-e7.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34797092
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicidal behaviour comprises self-destructive thoughts coupled with attempts at suicide, which negatively impacts the patient, family, friends, and their community. There is a paucity of data on factors influencing suicidal thoughts and behaviour in South Africa. The aim of this study was to evaluate demographic profile and risk factors associated with suicidal behaviour.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
risk factors; demographical profile; district hospital; suicidal behaviour; urban