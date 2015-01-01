Abstract

Accessibility is a topic of interest to multiple disciplines for a long time. In the last decade, the increasing availability of data may have exceeded the development of accessibility modeling approaches, resulting in a modeling gap. In part, this modeling gap may have resulted from the differences needed for single versus multimodal opportunities for access to services. With a focus on large volumes of transportation data, a new measurement approach, called Urban Accessibility Relative Index (UARI), was developed for the integration of multi-mode transportation big data, including taxi, bus, and subway, to quantify, visualize and understand the spatiotemporal patterns of accessibility in urban areas. Using New York City (NYC) as the case study, this paper applies the UARI to the NYC data at a 500-m spatial resolution and an hourly temporal resolution. These high spatiotemporal resolution UARI maps enable us to measure, visualize, and compare the variability of transportation service accessibility in NYC across space and time.



RESULTS demonstrate that subways have a higher impact on public transit accessibility than bus services. Also, the UARI is greatly affected by diurnal variability of public transit service.

Language: en