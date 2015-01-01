Abstract

Limited research has explored how emotional intimate partner violence (IPV) shapes HIV risk behaviors. Using cross-sectional data from the HPTN 068 post-trial visit (N = 1942), we assessed the association between emotional IPV and its sub-domains (verbal abuse and threats) with condomless sex, transactional sex, and frequent alcohol use among young women in South Africa. In adjusted multivariable logistic regression models, any emotional IPV and verbal IPV were associated with increased odds of condomless sex (aOR: 1.47; 95% CI: 1.15, 1.87; and aOR: 1.48; 95% CI: 1.15, 1.89), transactional sex (aOR: 2.32; 95% CI: 1.74, 3.08; and aOR: 2.02; 95% CI: 1.51, 2.71) and alcohol use (aOR: 1.88; 95% CI: 1.39, 2.53; and aOR: 1.87; 95% CI: 1.37, 2.55). Threats were associated with transactional sex (aOR: 3.67; 95% CI: 2.62, 5.14). Future research should examine this relationship over-time and HIV prevention programs should consider and address emotional IPV.

