Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to describe existing knowledge of crisis supporters (volunteers responding to crisis calls/texts/messages) regarding self-harm and suicide in older adults and investigate knowledge translation through use of a novel online adaptive learning tool.



METHODS: The online educational tool was tested in an Australian national sample of crisis supporters (trained volunteers) aged 18+. Knowledge Transfer was evaluated utilizing a pre/post intervention methodology for data collection. The collaboratively developed online educational tool comprised a pre-test (10 questions), middle learning module (individualised for participant's incorrect pre-test responses) and post-test (10 questions) on suicidal behaviours in older adults. Data analysed included the demographic characteristics of the participants, individual question scores, and summed pre- and post-tests scores. Group differences in change scores were assessed with either one-way between subjects ANOVA or independent samples t-test, depending on the number of groups within each variable. Pre-post education comparisons on individual change in scores were made using a paired samples t-test. Statistical significance was defined as p <0.05.



RESULTS: 104 crisis supporters completed the tool (pre-test, middle lesson and post-test). There was significant improvement in knowledge of crisis supporters after the intervention (pre-test scores Mean (M) = 4.56, SD = 1.62 and post-test scores M = 7.61, SD = 1.60; t (103) = 17.242, p <0.001.).



CONCLUSION: Dedicated training about suicidal behaviors in older adults is needed given their high rates of suicide and differing underlying reasons and needs compared to younger adults.

Language: en