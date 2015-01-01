|
Citation
Rivera-Rodriguez A, Sherwood M, Fitzroy AB, Sanders LD, Dasgupta N. Cogn. Res. Princ. Implic. 2021; 6(1): e74.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
34800191
Abstract
This study measured event-related brain potentials (ERPs) to test competing hypotheses regarding the effects of anger and race on early visual processing (N1, P2, and N2) and error recognition (ERN and Pe) during a sequentially primed weapon identification task. The first hypothesis was that anger would impair weapon identification in a biased manner by increasing attention and vigilance to, and decreasing recognition and inhibition of weapon identification errors following, task-irrelevant Black (compared to White) faces. Our competing hypothesis was that anger would facilitate weapon identification by directing attention toward task-relevant stimuli (i.e., objects) and away from task-irrelevant stimuli (i.e., race), and increasing recognition and inhibition of biased errors.
Language: en
Keywords
Anger; Race; Bias; EEG; ERN; N1; N2; P2; Pe; Threat