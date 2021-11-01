Abstract

Several recent meta-analyses and reviews on interventions for self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs) have been conducted [[3], [4], [5],9,10,15,25,26,40]. The primary finding of these papers is that the observed effects of interventions for SITBs are generally quite small and are far from where we need to be as a field. Although we agree with these general findings, we disagree, however, with many of the overly bleak conclusions drawn from these findings that emphasize creating new treatments while discounting the benefit of improving existing interventions and the decades of research that were involved in creating them. In this paper, we begin by summarizing the broad findings from these reviews and meta-analyses and then offer future directions with promise to build upon and improve our existing treatments, while we simultaneously work to develop new ones ...

