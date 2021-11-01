|
Izsak B, Hidvégi A, Balint L, Malnasi T, Vargha M, Pandics T, Rihmer Z, Döme P. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34800573
BACKGROUND: In recent decades, a series of ecological studies from various countries have attempted to reveal whether there is an association between trace amounts of lithium in drinking water and suicide mortality. With some notable exceptions, results have indicated that there is an inverse association between these two variables. Since Hungary had extremely high rates of suicide with a persistent spatial pattern, we consider that our country is ideal to investigate this research question.
Language: en
prevention; suicide; mortality; drinking water; lithium