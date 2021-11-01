Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescence is a life stage with a high risk of depression, sleep disorders and school bullying. The aim of this study is to examine the longitudinal relationships between school bullying (bullying victimization and bullying perpetration), depressive symptoms and sleep problems among adolescents and to consider whether the direct pathways vary by gender.



METHODS: The study included 1687 7th grade students (60.4% boys) recruited from a middle school in southeastern China. We collected self-reports of school bullying, depressive symptoms and sleep problems from 2019 (T1) and 2020 (T2) among adolescents. A series of gender-specified cross-lagged paths in a structural equation model was used for the primary analysis.



RESULTS: The models revealed evidence for bidirectional associations between school bullying, depressive symptoms and sleep problems. Among girls, higher bullying perpetration at T1 predicted fewer sleep problems and depressive symptoms at T2, while bullying victimization significantly predicted poor quality of sleep and severe depressive symptoms. Furthermore, sleep problems at T1 positively predicted bullying perpetration and victimization at T2 in boys but not in girls. For both boys and girls, severe depressive symptoms significantly predicted more victimization and sleep problems, and sleep problems were positively associated with depressive symptoms. LIMITATIONS: The sample is unrepresentative, as it is from only one middle school.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight that school bullying, depressive symptoms and sleep problems were interrelated across time and that acknowledging gender differences is important.

