Citation
Bruehs WE, Tucker NM, Meline KA. J. Forensic Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34799848
Abstract
Often, criminal acts involving a vehicle are caught on digital video surveillance systems. While potentially useful for an investigation, the recording conditions are typically less than optimal for the extraction of key information for the identification of the perpetrator, such as a license plate. Providing the make, model and year of a questioned vehicle is a common request for examiners, to narrow the field of potential suspect vehicles. This study seeks to compare the performance of a nonpeer-reviewed make, model, and year determination between two separate groups, specifically, trained forensic image examiners and nontrained individuals.
Language: en
Keywords
Black Box; content analysis; DAIS; Digital Automotive Image System; FAVIAU; Forensic Audio Video and Image Analysis Unit; image analysis; make/model determination; questioned vehicle; vehicle class characteristics; vehicle identification