SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rix K, Sakamoto I. Phys. Med. Rehabil. Clin. N. Am. 2022; 33(1): 123-134.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pmr.2021.08.009

PMID

34798994

Abstract

The focus of this article centers on bicycle injury prevention and related infrastructure. The article discusses the current epidemiology of cycling injuries, and known prevention strategies, specifically individual recommended practices related to helmet use in both adult and pediatric populations. The article also discusses different ways in which the environment plays a role in protecting cyclists from injuries, and what environmental changes have been adopted to reduce the likelihood for cycling injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

Trauma; Cycling; Injury prevention; Adult injury; Pediatric injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print