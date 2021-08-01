Abstract

The overall activity of cycling, although profoundly heterogenous, often occurs with mechanisms consistent with motor vehicle collisions. Advanced trauma life support is the standard of care. Traumatic brain injury is the leading cause of death, and concussions are common in cyclists. Road rash is the most common injury, and management should be synonymous with other kinds of burns. A unique aspect of cycling medicine is that it often is done on public roadways in close proximity to the athletes during competition. Clinicians who care for cyclists in the field setting should be prepared to manage a broad spectrum of traumatic injuries.

