Abstract

Para-cycling has high rates of acute injuries. The underlying medical conditions of para-athletes predispose these cyclists to injury patterns and sequelae different from those of their able-bodied counterparts. Such injuries include an increased incidence of upper-extremity and soft tissue injuries, along with predisposition for respiratory, skin, genitourinary, and heat-related illnesses. There are no validated sideline assessment tools or return-to-play protocols for sports-related concussion in wheelchair user para-athletes or those with balance deficits. Para-cyclists may be at increased risk for relative energy deficiency in sport due to competitive pressure to maintain certain weights and increased incidence of low bone mineral density.

