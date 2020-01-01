Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the drinking situation of alcoholic beverages among school-age children in Beijing, and to provide a basis for the education and health departments to carry out targeted intervention measures.



METHODS Using the monitoring data of nutrition and health status of primary and middle school students in Beijing in 2015, the drinking rate of 3,776 school-age children in Beijing in the past week and its influencing factors, drinking frequency, type, and average daily drinking amount were analyzed.



RESULTS The drinking rate of school-age children in Beijing in the past week was 11.2%, and the differences in drinking rates among students of different genders, grades, and regions were statistically significant (χ2 values ​​were 8.49, 126.91, 18.36, and all P values ​​<0.01). The average age of the 423 drinking students was (10.5±1.6) years old. Among them, 290 children drank alcoholic beverages 1 to 2 times in the past week, accounting for 68.6% of the drinking children; 93 drinking 3-6 times, accounting for 22.0%; 40 people drank more than 7 times a week. The largest number of drinkers and average daily drinking volume was prepared wine (58.2%), followed by beer (33.3%). Multivariate logistic analysis showed that girls and parents with higher education level were negatively correlated with drinking, and positively correlated with living in suburbs, higher grades, and parents drinking in the past month (all P values ​​<0.05).



CONCLUSION The drinking rate of school-age children in Beijing in the past week was higher, and the average daily drinking volume was lower. Drinking was affected by factors such as age, gender, residence, and family. Measures should be taken as soon as possible to control the drinking behavior of school-age children.



===





目的了解北京市学龄儿童酒类饮品的饮用情况,为教育及卫生部门开展有针对性的干预措施提供依据。方法利用2015年北京市中小学生营养与健康状况监测数据,对北京市3 776名学龄儿童过去1周饮酒率及其影响因素、饮酒频率、种类、日均饮用量进行分析。结果北京市学龄儿童过去1周饮酒率为11.2%,不同性别、年级、地区学生饮酒率差异均有统计学意义（χ2值分别为8.49,126.91,18.36,P值均<0.01）。423名饮酒学生的平均年龄为（10.5±1.6）岁,其中290名儿童过去1周饮用1～2次酒类饮品,占饮酒儿童的68.6%; 93名饮用3～6次,占22.0%; 40名每周饮用次数≥7次。饮用人数和日均饮用量最多的是配制酒（58.2%）,其次是啤酒（33.3%）。多因素Logistic分析显示,女生、家长文化程度较高是饮酒负相关,与居住地为郊区、年级较高、家长过去1个月喝酒呈正相关（P值均<0.05）。结论北京市学龄儿童过去1周的饮酒率较高,日均饮酒量较低;饮酒受年龄、性别、居住地、家庭等因素的影响。应尽早采取措施控制学龄儿童饮酒行为。

Language: zh