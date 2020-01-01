Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the relationship between childhood abuse experience and college students' cyber bullying, and to provide theoretical support for the early intervention of college students' cyber bullying.



METHODS A stratified random cluster sampling method was used to sample a total of 3,850 sophomores and juniors from 6 colleges and universities in Shanxi Province, and the "Internet Bullying Survey Questionnaire" and "Childhood Abuse Questionnaire Chinese Version" were used to conduct surveys.



RESULTS The reporting rates of sexual abuse, emotional neglect, and physical neglect of boys were higher than those of girls (χ2 values ​​were 5.22, 4.39, and 7.53). The reporting rates of childhood abuse factors of college students with divorced parents were all higher than those of college students without divorce (χ2 values, respectively). (86.80, 134.06, 130.18, 175.64, 118.46); except for physical neglect, the reporting rates of factors such as emotional abuse, physical abuse, sexual abuse, and emotional neglect of only children were higher than those of non-only children (χ2 values ​​were 9.44, 12.44, 21.18, 21.26), the differences were statistically significant (all P values ​​<0.05). The scores and total scores of boys' cyber verbal bullying, concealed identity, and cyber forgery fraud are higher than those of girls (t-values ​​are 9.35, 5.59, 5.83, and 7.57 respectively), and the only child's scores for each factor and total score of cyber bullying are higher. For non-only children (t-values ​​are 2.79, 3.74, 4.78, 4.40, respectively), students with divorced parents implement cyber bullying...



===



目的探讨儿童期虐待经历与大学生实施网络欺凌的关系,为大学生实施网络欺凌的早期干预提供理论支持。方法采用分层随机整群抽样方法抽取山西省6所高校的大二和大三共3 850名学生,采用《网络欺凌情况调查问卷》和《儿童期虐待问卷中文版》进行调查。结果男生性虐待、情感忽视、躯体忽视的报告率均高于女生（χ2值分别为5.22,4.39,7.53）,父母离异大学生儿童期虐待各因子报告率均高于父母未离异大学生（χ2值分别为86.80,134.06,130.18,175.64,118.46）;除躯体忽视外,独生子女的情感虐待、躯体虐待、性虐待、情感忽视等因子报告率均高于非独生子女（χ2值分别为9.44,12.44,21.18,21.26）,差异均有统计学意义（P值均<0.05）。男生实施网络欺凌网络言语欺凌、隐匿身份、网络伪造欺诈因子得分及总分均高于女生（t值分别为9.35,5.59,5.83,7.57）,独生子女实施网络欺凌各因子得分及总分均高于非独生子女（t值分别为2.79,3.74,4.78,4.40）,父母离异学生实施网络欺凌各...

Language: zh