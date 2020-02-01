Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the relationship between the health literacy and screen time of middle school students and non-suicidal self-harm behaviors, and to provide references for the development of prevention and control strategies for adolescents' self-harm behaviors.



METHODS In December 2016, a convenient cluster sampling method was used to select all 775 students in a middle school in Shenyang to conduct a questionnaire survey. The survey content includes general demographic indicators, health literacy levels, study days and weekend videos Time and non-suicidal selfinjury (NSSI). Multivariate Logistic regression model was used to analyze the relationship between study day/weekend screen time and health literacy and NSSI.



RESULTS The total detection rate of non-suicidal self-harming behaviors among middle school students was 41.3% (320/775). The detection rates of NSSI among boys, junior high school students, students with low levels of health literacy, and students who spend too much time on weekends on weekends were 45.1%, 51.6%, 54.3%, and 43.2%, respectively, which were higher than those of the corresponding group of students, and the differences were statistically significant ( The χ2 values ​​were 5.39, 16.33, 22.26, 7.67, and all P values ​​were <0.05). The risk of NSSI among middle school students who watched too long on weekends was increased, with an OR value (95%CI) of 1.74 (1.09～2.78) (P=0.02); medium and low levels of health literacy [OR value (95%CI) respectively 2.94 (1.90～4.56), 1.71 (1.17～2.51)]... more



===





目的探讨中学生健康素养和视屏时间与非自杀性自伤行为的关联,为制定青少年自我伤害行为的防控策略提供参考。方法于2016年12月,采用方便整群抽样方法,选取沈阳市某中学初一至高三全体在校775名学生进行问卷调查,调查内容包括一般人口统计学指标、健康素养水平、学习日和周末视屏时间及非自杀性自伤行为（non-suicidal selfinjury,NSSI）。采用多因素Logistic回归模型分析学习日/周末视屏时间和健康素养与NSSI的关联。结果中学生非自杀性自伤行为的总检出率为41.3%（320/775）。男生、初中生、健康素养水平较低和周末视屏时间过长的学生NSSI检出率分别为45.1%,51.6%,54.3%,43.2%,均高于对应组学生,差异均有统计学意义（χ2值分别为5.39,16.33,22.26,7.67,P值均<0.05）。周末视屏时间过长的中学生发生NSSI的风险增加,OR值（95%CI）为1.74（1.09～2.78）（P=0.02）;中、低水平健康素养[OR值（95%CI）分别为2.94（1.90～4.56）、1.71（1.17～2.51）]... 更多

Language: zh