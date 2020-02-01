Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the relationship between mobile phone addiction, social support and depression of college students, and to provide a theoretical basis for colleges and universities to take active intervention measures to promote the physical and mental health of college students.



METHODS The Mobile Phone Addiction Tendency Scale (MPATS), the Perceived Social Support Scale (PSSS), and the Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression (Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression) were adopted in May 2019. Scale, CES-D), randomly selected 1 703 students from 5 universities in Shandong Province to conduct a questionnaire survey.



RESULTS The scores of mobile phone addiction, social support and depression of college students were (32.84±9.30) (67.20±11.09) (11.61±8.65) points, respectively. The scores of mobile phone addiction and depression of college students in the low social support group [(34.93±9.11) (14.56±9.21) points] were higher than those in the high social support group [(30.54±8.96) (8.34±6.59) points] (t value was 10.01, respectively) , 15.89, all P values ​​<0.01). The results of linear regression analysis showed that the mobile phone addiction in the high social support group explained lower degree of depressive variation than the low social support group (R2 values ​​were 0.16, 0.1...



目的探究大学生手机成瘾、社会支持与抑郁的关系,为高校采取积极的干预措施促进大学生身心健康发展提供理论依据。方法于2019年5月采用大学生手机成瘾倾向量表（Mobile Phone Addiction Tendency Scale,MPATS）、领悟社会支持量表（Perceived Social Support Scale,PSSS）、流调中心抑郁量表（Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression Scale,CES-D）,随机抽取山东省5所高校共1 703名学生进行问卷调查。结果大学生手机成瘾、社会支持与抑郁得分分别为（32.84±9.30）（67.20±11.09）（11.61±8.65）分。低社会支持组大学生手机成瘾及抑郁得分[（34.93±9.11）（14.56±9.21）分]均高于高社会支持组[（30.54±8.96）（8.34±6.59）分]（t值分别为10.01,15.89,P值均<0.01）。线性回归分析结果显示,高社会支持组中手机成瘾对抑郁变异的解释度低于低社会支持组（R2值分别为0.16,0.1...

