OBJECTIVE To explore the relationship between aggressive behavior and self-esteem level of college students and suicide risk, and to provide references for formulating measures to promote college students' physical and mental health.



METHODS From October to December 2017, a multi-stage cluster sampling method was used to select 4,154 college students from three cities in Suzhou, Hefei and Ma'anshan, and the Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R) was used. "Buss & Perry Aggression Questionnaire-Chinese Version" (AQ-CV) and "Rosenberg Self-esteem Questionnaire" (Rosenberg Self-esteem Questionnaire) to obtain the basic characteristics, suicide risk, attack level and self-esteem of the respondents According to the percentile of the total score of the scale, aggression and self-esteem are divided into three groups: high level (>P75), medium level (P25～P75) and low level (

RESULTS The differences in the distribution of suicide risk, aggression level and self-esteem level among boys and girls were statistically significant...



目的探讨大学生攻击行为和自尊水平与自杀风险的关联,为制定促进大学生身心健康水平措施提供参考。方法 2017年10--12月采用多阶段整群抽样的方法,在宿州、合肥和马鞍山三市抽取4 154名大学生,采用《自杀行为问卷--修订版》（Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised,SBQ-R）《Buss和Perry攻击问卷--中文版》（Buss&Perry Aggression Questionnaire-Chinese Version,AQ-CV）和《Rosenberg自尊量表》（Rosenberg Self-esteem Questionnaire）获取调查对象的基本特征、自杀风险、攻击水平和自尊水平,根据量表总得分百分位数将攻击和自尊分为高水平(>P75)、中等水平(P25～P75)和低水平(

