Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the relationship between dark personality, peer relationship and cyber bullying of middle school students, and to provide suggestions for middle school students' cyber bullying behavior intervention.



METHODS A cluster sampling method was used to survey a total of 1 934 middle school students in Beijing and Kunming, Yunnan using the Youth Peer Relationship Scale, the Dark Personality Questionnaire and the Cyber ​​Bullying Questionnaire.



RESULTS The scores of dark personality and cyberbullying of middle school boys were higher than those of girls (F values ​​were 13.45, 50.20, and P values ​​were both <0.01). Middle school students' dark personality, Machiavellianism, psychosis, and narcissism are positively correlated with cyberbullying (r values ​​are 0.38, 0.40, 0.21, and P values ​​are all <0.01), peer relationships are welcome and repellent There was a negative correlation between autism and cyberbullying (r values ​​were -0.10, -0.22, -0.16, and P values ​​were all <0.01). Peer relationship plays a moderating role in the relationship between dark personality and cyberbullying (β=-0.07, t=-3.24, ΔR2=0.01, P<0.01).



CONCLUSION Good peer relationship can buffer the relationship between high dark personality traits and middle school students' cyberbullying behavior, and attention should be paid to guiding middle school students to correct peer communication.



目的探讨中学生黑暗人格、同伴关系和网络欺凌之间的关系,为中学生的网络欺凌行为干预提供建议。方法通过整群抽样的方法,采用青少年同伴关系量表、黑暗人格特质问卷和网络欺凌问卷对北京和云南昆明共计1 934名中学生进行问卷测查。结果中学男生的黑暗人格得分和网络欺凌得分均高于女生（F值分别为13.45,50.20,P值均<0.01）。中学生的黑暗人格马基雅维利主义、精神病态、自恋与网络欺凌呈正相关（r值分别为0. 38,0. 40,0. 21,P值均<0.01）,同伴关系欢迎性、排斥性、孤独性与网络欺凌呈负相关（r值分别为-0.10,-0.22,-0.16,P值均<0.01）。同伴关系在黑暗人格与网络欺凌的关系中起调节作用（β=-0.07,t=-3.24,ΔR2=0.01,P<0.01）。结论良好的同伴关系能够缓冲高黑暗人格特质与中学生网络欺凌行为的关系,应注重引导中学生正确的同伴交往。

