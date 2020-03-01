Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the bullying behavior of left-behind middle school students in Bijie City and its relationship with subjective well-being, and to provide references for formulating and implementing assistance policies and interventions.



METHODS Using the Olweus Child Bullying Questionnaire and Adolescent Subjective Well-being Scale, 735 left-behind middle school students in Bijie City were selected from a multi-stage cluster and stratified to conduct an on-site survey.



RESULTS Among the left-behind middle school students, the detection rate of participating in bullying behavior was 28.71%. The proportion of boys participating in bullying (being bullied, bullying, bullying-being bullied) is higher than that of girls (χ2=25.93, P <0.05); the detection rate of left-behind middle school students who have poor classmate relationship participating in bullying behavior is higher than that of classmate relationship Good students (χ2=12.46, P<0.05). Friendship satisfaction, family satisfaction, environmental satisfaction, life satisfaction total scores, and negative emotions were statistically significant differences among students with different bullying roles (F values ​​were 12.76, 2.86, 3.30, 5.98, 4.72, and P values All <0.05). Multi-factor best-scale regression analysis showed that bullying, classmate relationship, academic performance and frequency of contact with parents all have an impact on the subjective well-being of left-behind middle school students (all P values ​​<0.05).



CONCLUSION The proportion of left-behind middle school students participating in bullying in Bijie City is relatively high. Effective prevention and control mechanisms should be established from the social, school, and family levels to reduce the occurrence of bullying and improve their happiness.



===





目的了解毕节市留守中学生欺凌行为情况及其与主观幸福感的关系,为制定和实施帮扶政策及干预提供参考。方法采用Olweus儿童欺凌问卷、青少年主观幸福感量表,对多阶段整群分层抽取的毕节市735名留守中学生进行现场调查。结果留守中学生中,参与欺凌行为检出率为28.71%。男生参与欺凌行为（受欺凌、欺凌、欺凌-受欺凌）的比例均高于女生（χ2=25.93,P <0. 05）;同学关系不好的留守中学生参与欺凌行为检出率高于同学关系好的学生（χ2=12.46,P<0.05）。友谊满意度、家庭满意度、环境满意度、生活满意度总分及消极情感在不同欺凌角色学生之间差异均有统计学意义（F值分别为12.76,2.86,3.30,5.98,4.72,P值均<0.05）。多因素最佳尺度回归分析显示,欺凌行为、同学关系、学习成绩及与父母联系频率对留守中学生主观幸福感均有影响（P值均<0.05）。结论毕节市留守中学生参与欺凌行为比例较高,应从社会、学校、家庭等多个层面建立有效的防控机制,减少欺凌行为的发生,提高其幸福感。

Language: zh