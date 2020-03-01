Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the current situation and influencing factors of campus bullying suffered by left-behind and non-left-behind students in higher vocational colleges in western Hunan, and to provide reference for the prevention and control of campus bullying in higher vocational colleges in poverty-stricken areas.



METHODS A multi-stage stratified random cluster sampling method was used to select 1,241 students from higher vocational colleges in Xiangxi area to conduct a questionnaire survey. The survey content included basic demographic characteristics of students, health-related behaviors, and campus bullying. The report rate of students suffering from campus bullying was compared between the groups by χ2 test, and logistic regression was used to analyze the influencing factors of students suffering from campus bullying.



RESULTS The reporting rate of campus bullying by vocational college students was 41.82%, among which the reporting rate of left-behind students (45.05%) was higher than that of non-left-behind students (39.21%), the difference was statistically significant (χ2=4.29, P<0.05). Multivariate unconditional logistic regression analysis showed that the relationship between boys and parents was negatively correlated with left-behind students suffering from campus bullying (OR values ​​were 0.55, 0.47). The student origin was rural, 5-year vocational school, smoking, drinking, and gaming addiction. There is a positive correlation with left-behind students suffering from campus bullying (OR values ​​are 1.93, 2.57, 2.51, 3.95, 4.73); a good relationship with mothers is negatively correlated with non-left-behind students suffering from campus bullying (OR=0.40), smoking, drinking, and gaming Addiction is positively correlated with bullying by non-left-behind students (OR values ​​are 1.86, 2.32...



目的了解湘西地区高职院校留守与非留守学生遭受校园欺凌现状及影响因素,为贫困地区高职院校开展校园欺凌防控提供参考。方法采用多阶段分层随机整群抽样方法,抽取湘西地区1 241名高职院校学生进行问卷调查,调查内容包括学生人口学基本特征、健康相关行为及遭受校园欺凌情况。学生遭受校园欺凌报告率各组之间的比较采用χ2检验,使用Logistic回归分析学生遭受校园欺凌的影响因素。结果高职院校学生遭受校园欺凌的报告率为41.82%,其中留守学生的报告率（45.05%）高于非留守学生（39.21%）,差异有统计学意义（χ2=4.29,P<0.05）。多因素非条件Logistic回归分析显示,男生、父母关系好与留守学生遭受校园欺凌呈负相关（OR值分别为0.55,0.47）,生源地为农村、5年高职、吸烟、饮酒、游戏成瘾与留守学生遭受校园欺凌呈正相关（OR值分别为1.93,2.57,2.51,3.95,4.73）;与母亲关系好与非留守学生遭受校园欺凌呈负相关（OR=0.40）,吸烟、饮酒、游戏成瘾与非留守学生遭受校园欺凌呈正相关（OR值分别为1.86,2.32...

